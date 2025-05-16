Baloch going for it. I was out there with Baloch without US military in Afghanistan. Tim Lynch and I went many places with Baloch. Very serious people. They are friendly to Americans. Or we would be dead.

This may grow into a big deal, by the way. More on that later:





Winning is Vital -- Please help

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618