Baloch going for it. I was out there with Baloch without US military in Afghanistan. Tim Lynch and I went many places with Baloch. Very serious people. They are friendly to Americans. Or we would be dead.
This may grow into a big deal, by the way. More on that later:
Great video explaining clearly what is going on in that remote part of the world. Of course, it speaks of Chinese industry there! Engrossing information. This story unfolding so common everywhere....people fed up with being squashd any longer. Let's do that here. What I do not know about world history is solved by Michael Yon. Thank you.