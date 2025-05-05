I have literally gone all the way around the world since leaving Texas. To Panama, Florida, Bahamas, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Japan again, Argentina…and then President Trump made comments on Panama and I cancelled everything and flew straight back to Panama. And in Panama did a few things such as taking Lara Logan to Panama Canal and Darien Gap.



And now…just landed back in Texas. Doc “Pete” Chambers picked me up at the Austin airport with awesome Joe, his dog.

Doc is a retired Green Beret doctor. We will go on with Mike Adams (Health Ranger) on Thursday. And then head to the border. Doc also has a ministry and so we will be back from the border in time for church on Sunday.



Some notes from my recent months in Panama:



Director of CIA was in Panama last week. I don’t know if this is reported. Did not look.



Look at this fact-pattern of recent visitors to Panama:

Director CIA last week

US SecState

US SecDef

CIA Director last week — was not in the news to my knowledge

And subtle more

Panama is on the menu. Sooner or later this will go hot. I have no idea when. Might be months, might be years. All the ingredients for war are in the pot. Panama is one of many battlefields. Panama is of utmost priority. Panama is one of the most important places on earth to USA, to China, and others. All the players are at the table.



Great to be back in Texas. Much to download and cross-level.



Note — many Texans are realizing now that I was right about Governor Abbott. My words on Abbott were unpopular back when…but notice how true my words have proven. 24-karat truth-to-power is worth its weight in gold.

////



Thank you for your support. Because this is expensive, dangerous at times, and extremely important.













