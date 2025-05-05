Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Baskin's avatar
Bill Baskin
1d

Hi Michael. Yes, I was an Abbott advocate but he went rogue…proving you were right. What he has permitted in the building of the illegal communities , the Islamic communities, and the manipulation of the Texas Congress is appalling.

I am from Utopia in Hill Country. I was planning to move back but with the crap going on in Texas now. Don’t think so.

Anyway…although I thought you were wrong about Abbott I kept supporting you ‘cause you are aware, and correct, regarding your many observations.

God Bless…and a hello to Doc, who I have not yet met.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe Harris's avatar
Joe Harris
1d

Glad you are still safe and healthy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture