Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

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Babies, War, Mexico, and Mysteries of Life

The Great Game
Jun 21, 2026
I made this photograph of a courageous British Soldier after a firefight in Basra.
Someone’s Baby in Iraq
I made this photograph during night operations in Afghanistan
I was the first to publish an image of these stealth UAVs. Or so it was reported. When I saw it, was just a normal day in Afghanistan. Later, a stealth UAV was captured next door in Iran. I figured this UAV likely was going over Pakistan or Iran. No idea. Could have been this one captured in Iran.

The Great, Deadly Game.
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