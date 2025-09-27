27 September 2025

Zionists regularly kill Zionists. Assassination is partly cottage industry, and partly corporate. The corporate side uses intelligence agencies + special operations.



Zionists regularly kill Jews, Christians, Muslims, Atheists. Zionist habitually kill other Zionists. Other Zionists killed by Zionists often are Jews, Christians, Muslims, and Atheists.



Zionists practice a sort of ancestral and incestral “cannibalism.” The most dangerous thing a person can do is to enter poisoned water with Zionists. To take their money is to drink their poison. And to drink the poison and not go deep enough is a great risk. If you go only neck deep, you are considered a traitor. They pile on and drown you.



If you go fully under the poison water but not deep enough…still a traitor.



Look at Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.



Rabin was mass-murdering Zionist who refused to mass-murder quickly enough. And so a Zionist who was a hundred-feet-under-the-kult-water murdered Zionist Yitzhak Rabin. Rabin was only ninety-feet underwater. The other ten feet were considered treason.



Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was a murderous Zionist. Other Zionists found Rabin to be not murderous enough. And so another Zionist murdered Zionist Rabin in a crowd in plain sight. Without getaway plan.



Zionist kamikaze. Zionkaze.



Rabin and his assassin both were Zionkaze. But Rabin’s assassin did not like Rabin’s attack vector or speed. And so one Zionkaze flew straight into another Zionkaze while they both were trying to attack Muslims and Christians. Zionkazes are that insane. It’s called Zionpsychosis.



But don’t call them Zionssassins if you don’t want to be Zionssassinated.



This is not to insult Japanese kamikaze by associating Zionists. Authentic Kamikaze were defending home terrain. This all is the same war, by the way. Zionism is a subcomponent in the same long-war that included World War I, World War II, and a lot more. This is a massive process war.



Zionism, al Qaeda, ISIS, and Hamas, all are synthetic components in the same, larger process war. This process war is too big for most people to see without years of study. And tossing out the mind-garbage. A person cannot see or comprehend this overnight. Years of study are required to clean up the mess and see through the smoke.



Charlie Kirk was openly Zionist. On the scale of the process war, Charlie Kirk and all those around him at the Turning Point organization, and Israel itself, are bugs on the windshield. And there is nothing holy about Turning Point. The entire thing was and remains a psyop.



Everybody - every body - who spoke at the Charlie Kirk memorial are Zionist-approved. Let that sink in. Actors in a far, far larger process.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller

Ambassador to India (nominee) Sergio Gor

This was a major extravaganza, and gross. Including top levels of US Government.

This is a process war born before any of us. They all are approved by America’s enemies. They were born into it. As were we. We took the shape of the containers we were born into. A few will break or climb out of the containers. Most have no desire to leave “the village.” The Plantation. The Container. The Matrix. Whatever you want to call it.



Kirk played his part. The roll of very Zionist Christian. Traveling the world to speak with youth. Like the fast-talking guy at Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro, or the “How dare you girl,” Greta Thunberg. All puppets.



Puppets in a multi-level marketing construct. Puppeteer puppets. The puppet Kirk played the roll of Christian holy man that he may puppet master others.



For those who wonder what level they are in — folks who took the jabs without being personally warned off the jabs — are disposables. If you are a King or a billionaire and nobody personally flew in to warn you…that was intentional.



Toward the end, Zionist Charlie Kirk started openly criticizing the Iran war promulgated by Zionists and the Zionist genocide in Gaza. And Zionist Fantasy Island, commonly called Epstein Island.



We must allow that this, too, is part of a larger game.



Key — the Zionism kult is not monolithic. There are subkults. And they fight each other. The most vicious of Zionists would go to war against the stars in the night sky. Zionists spend tremendous resources brainwashing others but they are themselves brainwashed meatbots. Often rabid.



There are theories Kirk is not dead. A real possibility. As first principle, I do not objectively know. But in any case, this is distraction. Like focusing on a single bug on the windshield when millions already died from the jabs and are falling dead daily. The puppet Kirk was a major supporter of the puppet Trump who still pushes death jabs.



As first principle, a person with deep moral fiber would not support a man who pushes genocide or covers up Epstein Island operations.



And there is the “Snake Eyes” movie strangeness. The movie that is eerily close to home regarding the staged event. Clearly, the Kirk and Trump “assassinations” were staged. That much is obvious to all who are not hopelessly drifting without executive function. The death jabs and intoxicants seem to have deeply eroded executive function on a collective scale.

Staged does not mean non-lethal. People who kill millions and openly want to kill billions do not quibble over bugs on a windshield. Splattered bugs are part of the action. The Beast turns on the wipers and keeps going.



Evidence was quickly destroyed: Trump and Kirk shooting stages were disassembled and sanitized. Windshield wipers. As with 9/11, and 07 October, the evidence was quickly destroyed.



The “shooter on the roof” obviously did not then destroy the evidence on the Kirk and Trump days. Or after 9/11, and 07 October, and the death jabs. The death jabs are WMD in the same war.



We know: During the distractions the dark magicians are making more grabs for power. The powered crash into genocide and slavery is clear.



Millions of well-intentioned American Christians — espousing “Judeo-Christian values” — are the main force of destruction of both Israel and United States. Israel is not even a “real” country but a synthetic construct to control Suez Canal and influence the region.



Like Panama.



We created Panama in 1903 as political superstructure to create Panama Canal. Republic of Panama did not organically self-create like Japan. We made Panama.



The British and others, including Americans, created Israel from rocks, sticks, blood and mud. Israel did not organically self-organize. And Israel cannot possibly keep together without outside pressure and infusion.



Israel, taken as whole, is an open air asylum on verge of civil war. Chances of longterm survival of Israel, and Republic of Panama, are slim. They are not organically, structurally sound like Hungary, Poland, or Japan. (Though Japan and the others are under severe attack).



“Judeo-Christian” is euphemism Christian-Zionist. Christian capture by Zionist psychological operations is a major industry.



And again, Zionism itself is a puppet-construct little different than ANTIFA, al Qaeda, Hamas, etcetera, other than in scope of sponsorship, and intent.

Zionists were constructed with durable, strategic intent. ANTIFA, Hamas, al Qaeda, and others, are built more as tactical disposables.

Trump and Kirk are disposables. Trump is a Zionist puppet. Kirk was a Trump/Zionist puppet. And Kirk’s job was to herd smaller puppets in the multi-marketing great game.



If you go to a church espousing Judeo-Christian values — might be best to vote with your feet and leave. Or at least stop donating to that church. That is psyop. More accurately, a psyop-derivative. A psyop submunition from a larger psyop casing.



When something in the pantry smells off, something is off. This smells like a landfill on fire. Dark clouds spreading across the world. Another psyop gone rogue.



Just one small example:

The real number of Zionist attacks is higher. Israel/Zionists are at war on United States who helped create them. Zionists such as those at HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) are major engines of open-borders invasions of United States, Japan, Canada, Europe. And in Thailand, many Thais are ready to kick the Israelis out.

When something in the pantry smells off, something is off. This smells like a landfill ablaze. Dark, poison clouds spreading across the world. People are dying all around us from the death jabs. Some people who would have read this already are dead. Rest in Peace.



