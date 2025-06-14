Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
12hEdited

Thanks as always for your no-bs take on the matter(s).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
STEVE MADISON's avatar
STEVE MADISON
11h

You are the bearing strata under the expansive clay culture. Your observations are solid. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture