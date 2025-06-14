14 June 2025

Texas

Mind dump, sans edit

The war by now is amazingly obvious. Communists are Enemies. And there are others.

This note just came in from a Texas man in uniform. I publish with permission after stripping names:

Political assassinations likely will pick up steam from here. We all knew this likely would become part of the background.

Ukraine is being smashed. Many of us warned.

Gaza remains unconquered.

Many of the same people who pushed and shamed people to take death jabs, and who pushed the ongoing Ukraine catastrophe, and the Gaza genocide, are pushing open-ended war with Iran.

This war will grow and last longer than expected.

Any long closure of Strait of Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb/Suez will be catastrophic for many economies. If this becomes matched with closure of Panama Canal, and even Malacca Strait, we would surely will see famines and huge HOP — Human Osmotic Pressure. Massive migrations and invasions.

Israel and United States both have long records of false-flag and green-flag attacks to create UHRs — Useful Herd Responses. UHRs are cashable currency. Political and economic cashable currency.

A large “Iranian” attack on Americans will create fiat UHR. That UHR currency can buy casus belli for America to attack Iran.

A sufficiently emotional UHR, such as a 9/11-level event, creates a warehouse full of justification coupons.

Professional victims are predators.

Industrialized professional victims run “Hollywood” in the way the Fed controls the company coupons. We call Fed’s coupons “money”. In the case of United States, we call the company coupons “dollars.” Dollars are not money. Dollars are fiat. Calling fiat “money” is akin to calling death-jabs “vaccines” and invaders “migrants” and invasion “border crisis.”

So “Hollywood” — more broadly the levers of information flow — has and uses the ability to print emotions. Emotional Currency is the energy behind UHR — Useful Herd Responses. Just as dollar is not gold backed, many UHRs are not backed by reality. Many are false-flags.

Or the green-flag attack of 07 October. This was straight-up counterfeit. More than a thousand dead to create the coupons written in their blood. Hardcore counterfeit. Nakedly faked. Hostages to keep it alive. Massive Evil.

And now still being cashed for war with Iran. How many years have Israelis been saying, “Iran will have a nuclear weapons next month!”

The Great Wizard of Oz orders up the emotions needed and has them printed. Anger. Sadness. Happiness. Greed. Fear. Name it. PODEs. Print On Demand Emotions.

So the Beast needs casus belli to attack Iran. The Beast knows how to bake this cake.

Main ingredients for this phase of war this war:

Fear

Anger

Disgust

Greed

Fear is the great base for Anger.

Anger + Disgust creates Hatred.

Hatred + Fear + Greed + Arrogance = perfect combination for genocide.

Iran/USA cannot easily genocide or even defeat Iran without use of nuclear weapons. But that would mean general nuclear war.

This much is clear. This Israel War now has its own heartbeat. Wars are like fires. At some point wars and fires have their own “minds.” Their own sort of free will. Meaning the war is alive. No cow or bull has the power to turn off the stampede until it runs its course.

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.”

―Edward R. Murrow

