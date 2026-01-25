Anthony & Josh Rubin/Tucker, Mining Expert Robert Friedland, Gold/Silver/Copper, Abaxx/Singapore, Iran/HormuzIsrael, Minnesota, Hamburg Germany, Famine, Singapore, Japan, ICE, AI Infiltrator -- FOOD

25 January

Hamburg, Germany



Yesterday, I message the following to a friend in USA. She encouraged me to share, and so here it is:



===Start===



This is a key moment in history. You saw far in advance and got into metals [gold/silver], for one thing. The most valuable items in the future will include accurate, usable information, human networks, and a propensity for calm action -- when necessary. And for calm inaction and monitoring during the troughs.

Foresight is vital and the wisdom to know when to act and when to simply monitor are key. Which you obviously have.

Eventually there will be food problems on a large scale. Human networks are vital.

All the silver and gold are very useful up to a point.

Then it gets very real:

Isaiah 46:6

“Those who lavish gold from the purse

And weigh silver on the scale

Hire a goldsmith, and he makes it into a god;

They bow down, indeed they worship it.”

James 5:3

“Your gold and silver is cankered; and the rust of them shall be a witness against you, and shall eat your flesh as it were fire. Ye have heaped treasure together for the last days.”

The gold and silver are very useful in their own season. When the season of silver and gold passes, there is no use when one lacks the basics. In the end...it’s all about the basics. In our time, as in the older Biblical times, overt wealth will be witness against the holder. The hoards will come like locusts for the copper wires in homes. During winter they will burn a priceless piano for heat.

Be not afraid.

This all has happened before. It’s just a storm. A very big storm. But just a storm that will come and go. Preparation and endurance will see us through.

Michael

===END===

