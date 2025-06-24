24 June 2025
Sans-edit
Trump spontaneously announced a fake and farcical end to the “12 Day War”. Iran answered with more counterattacks.
Trump did not consult Iran:
Iran replies with memorandum of understanding using hypersonic airmail:
More people are calling “Israel” “Occupied Palestine”:
The Great Zionist War — of which the Trump War is a subset — clearly is growing.
