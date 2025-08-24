Panama Canal is a vital route for United States. China is building a bridge over the Canal near the Pacific side. We’ve been there many times warning if that bridge collapses the results will be significant. China should be forced to stop all construction over Panama Canal until we have engineers on site 24/7 with full access.

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Snail Mail Support — Needed!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

