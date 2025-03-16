Mind burst, sans edit

Panama by the Canal

16 March 2025



Again, this is a quick write up without editing. Big day unfolding.





On the Thailand issue…nominally, this is over the Uyghur issue and puffing about morality by various sides. United Nations, as example, constantly spits words about “human rights”. With deepest cynicism. United Nations is perhaps the most amoral organization ever devised by man.

We can safely scrub-out any moral posturing by UN, China, USA, or Thailand. This has zero to do with morals.

I have talked with Thai officials about this specific issue — Uyghurs— years ago. The Uyghur issue is ongoing. When I flew from Thailand to Kunming, China — the Chinese there are openly on lookout for Uyghurs. Chinese and Uyghurs terrorize each other like talking-banjos.



China is amazingly imperialistic. I’ve seen it first hand in Tibet and Hong Kong — and many other places. China is ravenous. And China is genociding Uyghurs to take their land. Uyghurs are far from innocent victims. Big rabbit hole, as always.



Thailand has close relations with China. Among other things, they are neighbors. Chinese are softly buying up and influencing structures all over Thailand. When I was in Chiang Mai, a Chinese man came in, married a Thai, and built a nice hotel just next to my office. This is happening around America, Panama, Cambodia, and beyond.



Thailand often is seen as a place for people on the run to escape to, or to launch operations from. Islamic terrorists launched an attack against an Israeli target in Thailand, as one example. Al Johnson and I got private briefings from Thai police including showing us some of the actual TATP (explosive) they captured. Thai police literally had the explosives in their office in a freezer, and other explosives outside, which we also saw.



Police showed Al and me CCTV footage of the terrorists before the attacks. Interestingly, the Islamists got hammered-drunk before the attack and failed miserably. They made a mess of themselves.



Thailand does not want to be someone else’s war zone, but often has been.



China is worried — with cause — Uyghurs in Thailand will use Thailand as base of operations to conduct operations against China both in Thailand, and abroad.



At minimum, Uyghurs can gather money and influence while using Thailand as zona franca. Thailand has perpetually been used as base for money gathering and so forth.



Thailand is amazingly open, accessible, and easy to operate in. And Thailand does not want to be in the middle of China-Uyghurs-USA.



Bangkok is a global travel hub with direct flights practically from the moon. If you want to get to Thailand, you can do so very quickly. Almost no matter where you are on earth, if you can get to an airport, you can get to Thailand tomorrow.



I’ve forgotten details, but years ago a daughter of some rich and powerful middle-eastern family escaped to Thailand. The family wanted her back. It hit the news causing pressure on Thailand. The news was global and manufactured. The tides of faux-rage swept the airwaves. Countries who never would have let her (or Uyghurs) into the country to begin with, demanded Thailand keep her safe and in the middle of fight with origin country. Origin country wanted her back. As I recall, Thailand wanted to send her to faux-rage-Canada and let them deal with it. She was not a child but in her young twenties, if my memory serves.



Thailand does not want to be base-ops for Uyghurs, or crash pad for the forever-ungrateful and problematic Rohingya who bring only trouble to Thailand. When you let Rohingya in, they cause problems to Thais.



Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Indonesia, Malaysia — nobody wants Rohingya. They bring troubles. Rohingya bring a sense of entitlement, demand “help”, and are without gratitude. But don’t take my word for it. Go see. Thais will tell you, as will others.



Just a fact. If you go see for yourself, don’t wear jewelry. Rohingya are perpetual and professional victims. And when Thailand let some in, instant internal trouble. And when Thais told Rohingya to leave instant international trouble. United Nations was always forefront.



Someone lands in free Thailand and suddenly Thailand is in the news and deemed responsible for the world. Thais are extremely generous people. Among the most generous I have seen on earth. But Thailand is not Guardian of the world or safe space for the world.



Many people pointing the finger at Thailand “Save Uyghurs (or Rohingya or some other cause of the day) from sure torture and death!”



Imagine being in Thailand’s position. Thailand does not want to be viewed as safe space. Thailand will end up in never-ending dramas. And already is.



Panama, where I am now, just made tragic error five-days ago by decreeing itself a safe space. At best, that’s hardcore stupid. I published the decree in Spanish and English on Substack a few days ago.



The last thing Thailand wants are Uyghurs linking up with other Islamic terrorists who have already killed many Thais. Thailand rightfully says, NOT HERE.



USA uses Uyghurs for special things. And Uyghurs use America. I talked with “special Uyghurs” in Turkey years ago. They come and go from USA working directly with USA and were doing work for USA regarding Syria. This is far more going on than “morals”. These are operations.

