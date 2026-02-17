Amazing Talk: Masako and Catherine Austin Fitts

17 Feb 2026

Oslo, Norway



Masako and I trained from Sweden to Norway yesterday.

At Stockholm train station.

On arrival in Oslo, Norway, we immediately visited Munch Museum. Very large museum. And total psyop.



Cruise ships land just by this Munch ‘museum” — doormat to Norway.



Munch’s Screamer was “the best” I saw in the entire giant psy-museum.

This was more of the norm in the psy-seum

Floor after floor was this stuff…

Floor after floor.

Floor after floor.

Museum warfare is intense. We visit many museums around the world. This is not a “museum.” And the jab is not a “vaccine.” Psychological warfare.



This door plaque — the door plague — kicks off the dark experience at the beginning of the psyop of the psyseum.

Foundation Stone: HRH Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Mayor Marianne Borgen laid the foundation stone 14.10.2016 The Munch sites Ekely, Fredrikstad, Kragerø, Løten Moss, Ramme, Vågå and Åsgårdstrand laid a symbolic object — MUNCH Oslo

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has become globally famous for her close association with the Zionist psy-operative Epstein:

And the mayor on the door plague:

Related, but not in the psyseum — this just out:

Later in the museum — this interactive video “game” seeming to designed to encourage players (targets) to commit suicide:

There was nothing beautiful or of interest in the entire museum. Other than as study of psychological warfare.

—

Note: Zionists are hungry for war with Iran. Chances of war are very high. The war can spin out of control with severe consequences for many countries. The west including Europe, USA, are being sucked into the war for destruction. This also may destroy Israel, and severely damage Japan, China, and more. Many Jews are calling Zionists “the plague”. The same Zionist ecosystem who made Epstein island are entrapping many nations in many wars such as with Iran and Russia.



Great Britain no longer exists as a viable entity. That goat is no longer scape-able. No longer a serious player.



Trump is said to be mentioned more times in the Epstein files than God is mentioned in the Bible.



Masako and I are in Oslo for a private talk with a Japanese team who just flew in to meet with us, along with a Swedish expert on maritime warfare.



Thank you for your support. Make sure to watch this amazing talk with Catherine Austin Fitts.



