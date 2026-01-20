ALERT Message from Trusted Friend in Thailand
“Just get government trail alert message for national security and emergency on my mobile. Preparing for nation wide emergency. I have my traditional radio. Will go buy battery and some food today. And I’m thinking about broadcasting if I can figure the system out. I still have my dad’s high mesh steel tower (miniature of Eiffel Tower) that he used for radio communication. Something is gonna happen.”
===END MSG===
Becoming real. Thinking of Thailand. Thank God for you two. Informing us along the way, educating us, waking us up to what is coming.
Hmmm. Is this a test or real world? Thailand does a coup every year or so, don't they? https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/3178874/phone-alert-system-to-be-tested-today
What frequency to listen on? For those without own ham rigs:
https://rx-tx.info/map-sdr-points
https://www.globaltuners.com/receiver/
https://www.dxzone.com/catalog/Internet_and_Radio/Online_Receivers/
Standing by for more info, prayers going out.