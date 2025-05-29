Michael’s Newsletter

James Lord
7h

I haven't heard word one about looking into the handiwork of Mayorkas. Unconstitutional censorship. Trumped-up accusations of "domestic violent extremism." Willful border negligence, or more accurately, aiding and abetting invasion. Flagrant perjury before congressional committees. Treason.

Marcia F
6h

All this violence allowed to take place, encouraged. The gates of hell are opening at a pace that is disorienting now. Mayorkas indeed is the test for accountability. Did not sleep at all last night being so aware of plans unfolding globally. I feel a shift. Uneasy. Arguing with my husband that he does not have the option of being passive..and that I am exhausted from doing all the learning and prep by myself for five years. Thanking God for Michael Yon Community who understands what is happening and why. Thanking God for that sanity. THANK YOU.

