Aikido information War

Wind-up puppet Thunberg was supporting Palestinians against Israel.

Many Kurds are close Israeli Allies. In fact, Kurds operate somewhat like a peripheral tribe. (Something Japan must keep in mind as Kurds flood into Japan.)

Turkey and Israel are now enemies. Turkey and Kurds have an ongoing war.

Meaning wind-up puppet-Thunberg has changed course from opposing Zionist aims to supporting Zionist aims. (Opposing Zionist aims when supporting Palestinians, to supporting Zionist aims when supporting Kurds).

Sounds like someone may have made some mind-Aikido on Thunberg, or maybe this flip-flop is just noise in the system and she bounces around aimlessly searching for victims to milk. I do not know.

Information war is the highest form of warfare.