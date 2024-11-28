Aikido information War
Wind-up puppet Thunberg was supporting Palestinians against Israel.
Michael’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Many Kurds are close Israeli Allies. In fact, Kurds operate somewhat like a peripheral tribe. (Something Japan must keep in mind as Kurds flood into Japan.)
Turkey and Israel are now enemies. Turkey and Kurds have an ongoing war.
Meaning wind-up puppet-Thunberg has changed course from opposing Zionist aims to supporting Zionist aims. (Opposing Zionist aims when supporting Palestinians, to supporting Zionist aims when supporting Kurds).
Sounds like someone may have made some mind-Aikido on Thunberg, or maybe this flip-flop is just noise in the system and she bounces around aimlessly searching for victims to milk. I do not know.
Information war is the highest form of warfare.
Michael’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thurnberg? The icebergs are melting kook? We are at a loss trying to figure out why anyone cares who she supports. What are we missing?
Michael, I can't say I give a rats patootie what this init has to say and only wonder why you give it any time. When you ignore it goes away as it has no prevalence. When you give something your valuable time, it gives credence to it. This is an it that deserves zero zilch, nada zip attention.