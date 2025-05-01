The information is accurate. Important. And clear.

Where ever you are in the world, something interesting is happening there. Always. Something in and around you is extremely interesting, always.

Sometimes education is as easy and inexpensive. As simple as walking, looking, listening, reading. Other times, far more expensive. Learning is vital. Thank you for your support.





GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32608